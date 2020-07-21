Barn Destroyed After Fire In Paynesville

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A barn storing equipment outside a home in Paynesville caught fire on Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just before 2 p.m. to the home of 65-year-old Laurie Moser of Paynesville.





Moser told deputies that she heard a “whoosh” from inside her home before seeing flames from the barn outside.

The Paynesville Fire Department were able to put out the fire and no one was injured. The building and farm equipment inside is a complete loss.