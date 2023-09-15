Barn Fire Near Delano Injures One

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Wright County that hurt one person.

The fire happened at Steeple View Farm and Equestrian Center near Delano around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Wright County deputies say when they arrived, the arena area of the farm was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies quickly helped employees in getting horses out of the barn before it later caught fire.

They say one employee is in the hospital for minor injuries.

There are no known deaths or injuries to the horses at this time.