Beaver Island Brewing Ending Beer Distribution January 1

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

One of the first, if not the first independent brew pubs in St. Cloud, is ending its beer packaging and distribution outside of its brew pub.

Beaver Island Brewing Company posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that states they will not longer package their beer or other beverages for wholesale distribution. The tap room, which opened eight years ago, will remain open.

The post they shared online state the market has shifted and the company is shifting their goals as well. This means you will not be able to purchase Beaver Island Brewing beer in liquor stores, groceries or bars and restaurants.

The company plans to invest in a small brewing system to add to their tap room to produce smaller batches and possibly bring back fan favorites.

The announcement has resulted in a great deal of support on Facebook from their supporters as well as disappointment for those who do not live in the Central Minnesota area.

Beaver Island is known for its philanthropy at its taproom with the popular Tending for A Cause program each Wednesday, and produced KVSC’s 50th anniversary brew, 88.1 Ale.