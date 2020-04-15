Beaver Island’s Tending for A Cause Tonight Supports Food for Area Children

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

You can help support the St. Cloud area community tonight by joining Tending for a Cause from Beaver Island Brewing from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The cause will help support Feeding Area Children Together (FACT). St. Cloud State University gerontology professor Phyllis Greenburg says in a campus-wide email that FACT is a program that provides meals on the weekend for children who are experiencing food insecurity that are in elementary and middle school. She adds the need during COVID-19 Pandemic the need is greater than ever.

You can support by purchasing a growler and a T-shirt during the event and FACT will receive a portion of the sale. For more information picking up on placing and order contact Beaver Island Brew online or call 320-253-5907 to place an order. They deliver growlers within a 12-mile radius.