Becker Man Dies in Highway 10 Accident Tuesday

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a Becker man died in a crash on Highway 10 in St. Cloud Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection with 15th Avenue Southeast at just before 11 a.m. Authorities say a semi-truck was driving southbound on Highway 10 and stopped at the stoplight at 15th Avenue Southeast when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

Driving the pick-up truck was 48-year-old Keith Brian Kuseske , who died after being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital. The semi driver, who is from Woodruff, Wisconsin, was not injured.

Highway 10 south was closed for a period of time as the accident was investigated Tuesday.