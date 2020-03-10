Belgrade Apartment Fire Causes Extensive Damage

An early Sunday morning fire in Belgrade caused significant damage to an apartment, but no one was injured in the incident.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire in an apartment in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue in Belgrade. The caller reported everyone was out of the apartment building, but flames were seen coming from a bathroom vent.

Authorities say their investigation determined the fire started in a bedroom closet and was quickly put out. The bedroom and most of the apartment sustained extensive heat and smoke damage. Three other apartments in the building had minor smoke and water damage.

The renter was not home at the time of the fire, but three children were present in the apartment when the fire started. Authorities believe the fire started due to an electrical issue, but their investigation continues.