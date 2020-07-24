Benton County Board to Hold Public Meeting on Police Use of UAVs

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A “UAV” is defined as an unmanned aerial vehicle. UAVs or drones are used by many for business or pleasure. They are useful for search and rescue operations, locating wanted persons, documenting crime scenes and in discovering and monitoring threats to public safety.

For this reason, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office purchased two UAVs for law enforcement use back in January. This was before the community was given a chance to voice their opinion on the topic.

During the current legislative session, the legislature created Minnesota Statute 626.19 which requires the Benton County Board to provide a chance for public comment before the Benton County Sheriff’s Office purchase or use of a UAV.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a public comment period about the Benton County Sheriff’s Office use of UAVs on August 4th, 2020 during the regular board meeting at 9 a.m.