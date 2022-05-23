Benton County Sheriff Seeking Information on Man Who Approached Children at Bus Stop

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public about a suspicious incident that happened last Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Troy Heck says as children were waiting for a school bus in Watab Township, a man stopped and had a brief conversation with them. The children describe him as a white man, between 60 and 70-years-old, overweight with gray or white hair. The kids say the man asked them where they went to school and told them he had been the principal at Rice Elementary School for 43 years.

While the man never threatened the children, the sheriff’s office learned the man’s claim of being the principal at the school is false claim. They’re asking the public if they know of any other suspicious incidents involving a person matching this description.

You can contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office or Tri-County Crime Stoppers with any details.