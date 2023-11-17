Benton County Sheriffs investigating illegal tire dumping in area

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding who’s been illegally dumping tires in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received two reports in the last month of numerous tires dumped in ditches near the city limits of St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids.

The suspected vehicle is an ’03-’07 silver Chevy Silverado with a yellow sticker in the rear window.

Sheriffs say on both occasions the pickup dumped about 25 tires in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.