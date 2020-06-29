Benton County Sheriff’s Office Reopens With Updates

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will re-open to the public starting today from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

When residents enter the lobby, they will notice floor markings, reduced seating, increased sanitizing and other infection control strategies.

A permit to carry applicants will be required to submit their applications to the records staff during business hours, as the drop box will be removed.

Residents wishing to visit an inmate must make an appointment 24 hours prior to their arrival. Appointments can be made by calling 320-968-8180.