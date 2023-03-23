Benton County Sheriff’s Office Telephone Work Tuesday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Benton County residents are getting a heads-up message about a brief telephone outage at the sheriff’s office next week.

Sheriff Troy Heck’s office is informing residents that next Tuesday, March 28th there is routine required maintenance on their telephone system. This means there will be a brief outage on non-emergency lines.

The non-emergency lines will be disrupted from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. During this period, callers will be unable to reach their offices. This routine maintenance will not affect 911 calls.

If you require service or response from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office during this time you should dial 911.