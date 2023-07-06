Benton County Sheriffs Warn Residents of Increased Black Bear Sightings

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an increase of black bear sightings.

In a tweet, they said “black bear sightings are becoming a more common occurrence in Benton County each year.”

They go on to explain that “as the bear population expands, it is inevitable that conflicts with people will occur. The good news…in general, black bears are cautious animals that avoid people.”

The Sheriff’s Office says “the best way to avoid conflicts with bears is to secure potential food sources like birdfeeders or garbage cans.”