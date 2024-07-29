Jul 29, 2024
Bicyclist dies in late night crash in Maple Lake
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
MAPLE LAKE TWP., Minn. — A Maple Lake man is dead after being hit on his bike in Wright County.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Jaxon Zuelke of Maple Lake was riding his bicycle west on Highway 55 in Maple Lake Twp. when he and a Jeep also traveling west crashed.
First responders pronounced Zuelke dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.