Bicyclist Killed In Hit and Run Accident on Highway 23 In Sauk Rapids

By Jo McMullen / Reporter

A 50-year-old bicyclist died at the scene after a hit and run accident early Wednesday morning on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says just after 5:30 a.m. the man was biking Eastbound on Highway 23, just past Summerland Family Fun Park, when he was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle left the scene.

The bicyclist died due to the injuries sustained in the crash. Officials have not released the name of the victim at this time. Vehicles can be seen on video from a local business passing by after the crash and may have information.

Witnesses are asked to contact the St. Cloud State Patrol office if you have any information about the crash. Eastbound Highway 23 was shut down to traffic for several hours as investigators were working at the scene.