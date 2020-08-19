Big 5th Inning Lifts Rox Past Rochester, Magic Number to Clinch is Two

Rox 9, Rochester 3

After sweeping their series with Mankato, the Rox traveled to Rochester for their final road series on Tuesday.

The Rox once again jumped out to an early lead in the first inning as Ben Norman doubled and scored on a sac-fly by Jack Kelly.

In the fourth inning, the Rox took a 2-1 lead when Kodie Kolden reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Sam Ireland.

Later in the fifth inning, St. Cloud exploded for seven runs when the Rox drew consecutive walks with the bases loaded and Norman drove in three runs with a double to left field.

Landen Bourassa got the start for St. Cloud and pitched four innings. Josh Gainer earned his second win of the season as he struck out four in two innings pitched.

Brandon White collected his first save of the season as he pitched the final three innings and struck out five.

With the win, St. Cloud continues to stay in first place of the Minnesota/Iowa pod. The magic number to clinch is two and the champion will be based on winning percentage.

The Rox will play one more against Rochester on Wednesday and then travel back home to finish the season against Willmar on Thursday.