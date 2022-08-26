Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Minnesota Looking for Mentors

By Nyah Adams / News Director

With school just around the corner, the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Minnesota are looking to reach a new goal of 100 new-Bigs by Halloween.

Organizers say that Central Minnesota currently has over 100 children waiting for a mentor. There is a growing need for male mentors as only 36% of volunteers are men.

School can be challenging for students as they learn new routines, take challenging classes and trying to make new friends. Now more than ever with the OCVID-19 pandemic, 1-to-1 mentoring is critical for serving youth in our area.

Both adult and high school aged mentors can be involved in the school-based programs.

To learn more about mentorship options or to find out how you can make a difference in the life of a child, please call (320) 253-1616 or visit the Big Defenders website.