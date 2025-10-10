Big Lake Man Dies After Boat Capsizes on the Mississippi River

By Kayla Williams / News Reporter

MONTICELLO, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the boating accident that killed a Big Lake man.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, around 10:30 a.m. The Wright County Dispatch was alerted to a boat that capsized along the Mississippi River near the Xcel Energy plant.

Upon arriving at the scene, Wright County deputies located 28-year-old Tyler Tasche of Big Lake unresponsive in the water.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other males who were on the boat, 18-year-old Tristan Tasche and 66-year-old Mark Tasche, were located safely near the shore by Xcel Energy staff.

The incident remains under investigation.