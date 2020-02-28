Big Sing honor Choir Concert Tonight at SCSU

The St. Cloud State Department of Music will be presenting the Big Sing Honor Choir Festival Concert tonight at 5:00 p.m. in the Ritsche Auditorium.

Guest composer and conductor Sidney Guillaume will join performances by SCSU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers, Big Lake and Rogers High School Concert Choirs, and the Big Sing Festival Chorus.

Tickets for adults will cost $5, seniors and non SCSU students cost $3, and students with an SCSU ID will get in for free. Tickets will be available at the door.