Bison Beat Crush, Head to Sections Championship.

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/@carl_goenner / Buffalo Minn.

-On Saturday, February 24, the St Cloud Crush boys hockey team suffered a 1-2 loss to the Buffalo Bison in the Section 8AA semifinal matchup. Buffalo’s Eli Tiernan scored two goals in the 2-1 overtime win to send the Bison to the Section 8AA championship game.

The Bison came out firing but St. Cloud’s Ben Glasemen stood strong and helped the Crush get back in the game. St. Cloud went on the powerplay with less than 1 minute left in the first and after 1 period, neither team had scored.

After the Bison killed off the rest of the penalty to start the second, Eli Tiernan beat Glaseman top shelf to give the Bison a 1-0 lead just 3:22 into the second period. St. Cloud didn’t go down easy and Jack Fitch went top shelf himself, tying the game up 1-1 at the 6:14 mark in the second period.

The game was soon headed to overtime as neither team scored in the third period. Buffalo controlled the overtime period and Eli Tiernan scored the game winning goal and his second of the night to earn a 2-1 victory for the Bison and ending St. Cloud’s season.

The Buffalo Bison now head to the Section 8AA Boys Hockey championship game where they will take on Elk River.