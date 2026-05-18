Boike Family Opened Charlie’s Corner in Waite Park.

By Carl Goenner / Assistant News Director / @carlgoennerpxp / Waite Park, Minn.

-On Sunday, May 17, Jeff and Erika Boike opened Charlie’s Corner next to the Omni Training Facility in Waite Park. Charlies Corner is the newest addition to the city’s athletic landscape featuring a hockey puck shooting area and a pickleball court. The Boike family created the sports area in honor of their son Charlie, fulfilling his vision. Charlie Boike was a St. Cloud Crush hockey player who passed away in a car accident in 2022.

Erica Boike discussed how much it meant to her family to get this project done.

“It is truly a dream come true”. “It was really our son’s vision and with this help from the community we were allowed to make it happen for him and his memory,” she said.

Jeff Boike also reflected on Charlies Corner.

“Charlie worked here and worked out here so it just seemed fitting to put it here,” he said.

“It means a lot to anyone who has a hockey family,” said event attendee Danielle Vierzba.

Charlie’s Corner was funded through community donations and support from local businesses. Event attendee Chris Doucette of CMB Construction helped build Charlies Corner and talked about what it means for the community.

“This is a big thing, it’s more than hockey, more than a game,” Doucette said.

He went on to identify what he saw as the deeper meaning of the project.

“It’s about community and friendships,” said Doucette.

In August 2025, Jeff Boike was named the St. Cloud Financial Credit Unions 2025 Changemakers award winner. Jeff and his wife Erika Boike started the “Skate Free Charlie” fundraiser scholarships for students at Tech and Apollo high schools.