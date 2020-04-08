Bracket Challenge Issued for Stearns County Parks and Trails

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Residents of Stearns County have the ability to give their input on some of their favorite county parks and trails with a fun bracket challenge.

The Comprehensive Plan Committee released a bracket, putting the county’s best parks and trails up against one another. There are two divisions inside the bracket, parks and open space vs. tails and routes. These two will compete against one another as residents will decide which is their favorite place to visit or recreate.

For five weeks, voting will continue each Monday as winners will progress throughout the bracket. The page also includes interactive links for more information about the specific county park or trial.