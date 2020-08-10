Brainerd Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash Near Paynesville

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A man was injured after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Saturday near Paynesville.

The State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 11 a.m. as 70-year-old Loni Ledoux of Brainerd was heading west on Highway 23 and 61-year-old Lucy Hoppe of Eden Valley was also westbound on Highway 23.

Hoppe stopped to turn onto Southbound County Road 2 when she collided with Ledoux.

Ledoux was taken to Wilmar Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and he was wearing a helmet.