Bridge over North Fork Crow River to close Feb. 24 for replacement

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MIDDLEVILLE TWP., Minn. — Drivers in Wright County can expect a bridge closure that’s expected to last into the summer.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, the Wright County Highway 5 bridge over the North Fork Crow River in Middleville Twp. northeast of Cokato will close for a bridge replacement.

A detour will be posted using CSAH 35 (35th Street SW), CSAH 4 (25th Street SW) and County Road 125 (Division Street W).

The project is expected to finish by the end of July 2025, weather dependent.