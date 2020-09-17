Bridge to Community Resources is Back at St. Cloud State University

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A social work initiative to help support students has been created by the School of Health and Human Services at St. Cloud State University.

The Bride to Community Resources uses trained interns to help students to find resources when they are struggling with food insecurity, basic need items, or childcare assistance.

Services can be found in Brown Hall room 203 from Monday through Friday.

You can make an appointment by calling 320-308-3292 or emailing spsc@stccloudstate.edu. Walk ins are also available.