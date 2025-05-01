Brooten man dies after being pinned under a corn planter

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

NORTH FORK TWP, Minn. — A Brooten man was pronounced dead after being pinned under a corn planter.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a farm accident at a house off County Road 201 in North Fork Township.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 46-year-old Eric Segaar pinned under a John Deere planter.

The planter was having hydraulic issues, causing the planter to suddenly and unexpectedly lower to the ground while Segaar was underneath it.

Segaar was freed from the planter, but despite lifesaving efforts, Segaar was pronounced dead at the scene.