Building and equipment lost after a shed fire in Millwood Township

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

MILLWOOD TWP., Minn. — No one was hurt in a building fire in Millwood Township on Wednesday.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2025, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a shed was on fire, and that there were flames and smoke coming from it.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from inside the shed, and damge to several parts of the structure.

The shed and all the equipment inside, including a skid loader, were a total loss, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the shed was not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.