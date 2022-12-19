Building Destroyed in Fire Eden Lake Township

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a farm building in Eden Lake Township.

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received the report shortly after 2 a.m. of a building on fire at the address of 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Henry Fink of Paynesville, said he was awakened by his dog barking outside of the residence.

Credit: Google Maps

When he went and looked outside he saw smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding containing livestock and hay. Fink was able to rescue all the livestock.

The Eden Valley Fire Department and the Paynesville Fire Department arrived to a fully engulfed building and were able to put the fire. The cause of fire is unknown and the building is considered a total loss.