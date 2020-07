By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Early July 18th the Stearns County Sherriffs Deputies responded to a call of a burning building in the Zion Township.

43-year-old Judy Thelen of Paynesville woke up suddenly early morning Saturday to find her 18’ x 27’ shed on fire.

St. Martin Fire and Rescue responded to extinguish the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from adverse weather, maybe lightning.