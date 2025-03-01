Bulldogs Sweep Huskies, Ending St. Cloud’s Season.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / Duluth, Minn.

-The St. Cloud State women’s hockey team had their season ended on Saturday afternoon by the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. The 2-1 win helps the Bulldogs advance to the second round of the WCHA Tournament.

Play was very even in period number one and neither St. Cloud State or Minnesota Duluth scored. As the first period wound down, Alice Sauriol scored the first goal of the game.

However, Minnesota Duluth challenged for offsides on the play and the goal call was reversed.

The Bulldogs pressured the Huskies for the rest of the period but the defense held strong and prevented a goal.

After the first period ended with no score on the board, St. Cloud came out of the locker room with some momentum. The Huskies put the pressure on Duluth but soon the Bulldogs took control.

At the 13:53 mark of the second period, Grace Sadura gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Minnesota Duluth continued to control the pace of play and St. Cloud Struggled to hold the puck.

With just over one minute to go in the second period Olivia Mobley found the back of the net.

Mobley’s goal helped the Bulldogs take a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

St. Cloud started the final period strong and put a lot of pressure on the Duluth goaltender.

The Bulldogs continued to hold the puck and put shots on net.

With roughly four minutes to go, Laura Zimmerman gave the Huskies their first goal of the game. St. Cloud State’s Taylor Larson was then called for a five minute boarding penalty with just under 3 minutes left.

The Bulldogs held the Huskies back and soon moved on to a 2-1 win.

After the game Coach Idalski talked about this years senior class. “I’m just proud.”

“There’s no doubt those kids have played a big role in what we’re building here.”

Photo Credit: Bill Prout. (CenterIceView)