Burglary at Diamond Store in Waite Park Under Investigation

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Waite Park Police were called to Wedding Day Diamonds after an unknown suspect allegedly broke into the store early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call just after 12:30 a.m. at the location of 44 Division Street.

After breaking through the window, the suspect stole several jewelry items from the store.

The Police Department says the suspect’s description is limited as they appeared to be wearing several layers of clothing and a face mask. The suspect may also have facial injuries as video showed the suspect falling face first from the broken window.

The burglary is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-6300.