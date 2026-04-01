Burning Restrictions Enforced This Spring

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has decided to enforce burning restrictions that were put into place on Monday, March 30.

The Restrictions have been decided due to increased wildfire risk as a result of dry conditions and warm temperatures.

The Restrictions apply in 31 counties, including Stearns, Wright, Morrison, Benton, and Sherburne.

The DNR has decided not to issue permits for open burning of yard waste or brush in the counties affected until further notice.

People are being encourages to find other ways to handle yard waste during this time, such as chipping, composting, or taking brush to collection sites.

As conditions change, adjustments will be made to accomodate the restriction.

For more information or to see each county affected, visit the statewide wildfire and burning restrictions page.