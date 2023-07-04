Burning Restrictions Lifted in Northeast Minn.

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The DNR lifted burning restrictions in Northeast Minn. Monday.

The burning restrictions, which began June 14, lifted after recent rain showers reduced the wildfire risk.

Minnesotans are still encouraged to stay alert and asked to check their local community for any additional restrictions.

The DNR says fire danger can change quickly with a few warm or windy days.

Make sure to follow wildfire prevention tips such as proper campfire safety, using caution with fireworks and checking fire danger before doing any burning.

The DNR will continue to monitor conditions and adjust county-specific burning restrictions as necessary.