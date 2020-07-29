Business Relief Fund now accepting Applications in Sherburne County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For qualifying businesses in Sherburne County, a one-time grant worth up to $30,000 is now available.

A Business Relief Fund created by Sherburne County will provide temporary support to local small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Businesses that have up to 50 full-time equivalent employees and can prove that they were directly and adversely affected by the COVID19 pandemic will be considered.

These funds may be used for rent or mortgage payments, payroll for current employees, working capital and operational costs such as inventory and utility payments. Funds are not to be used for Agriculture (crop or livestock production, etc.), purchasing machinery or vehicles, moving expenses, land acquisition, or the payment of property taxes.

Applications are now being accepted until August 31st. For how to apply and more information on the Business Relief Fund you can visit the Sherburne County site.