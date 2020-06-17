Jun 17, 2020
C-19 Symbols to Honor Pandemic Victims In Morrison County
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Morrison County Historical Society has created opportunities for people to honor those who have died from COVID-19 and those who have survived from the disease.
Four colored C-19 symbols have been created to be displayed on windows and doors for residents with a family member who has been effected by the disease.
The following symbols include:
Yellow C-19: A person in the household has died of COVID-19
Blue C-19: A person in the household has survived COVID-19
Orange C-19: A family member or friend who does not live in the household has died of COVID-19
Green: A family member or friend who does not live in the household has survived COVID-19
All the of the C-19 symbols can be downloaded from the Morrison County Historical Society’s website