C-19 Symbols to Honor Pandemic Victims In Morrison County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Morrison County Historical Society has created opportunities for people to honor those who have died from COVID-19 and those who have survived from the disease.

Four colored C-19 symbols have been created to be displayed on windows and doors for residents with a family member who has been effected by the disease.

The following symbols include:

Yellow C-19: A person in the household has died of COVID-19

Blue C-19: A person in the household has survived COVID-19

Orange C-19: A family member or friend who does not live in the household has died of COVID-19

Green: A family member or friend who does not live in the household has survived COVID-19

All the of the C-19 symbols can be downloaded from the Morrison County Historical Society’s website