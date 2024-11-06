Callers pretending to members of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — The Wright County Court Administration says there have been reports of callers pretending to be members of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

The callers are calling asking why residents missed jury service and asking for private, personal information.

The Sheriff’s Office does not call residents regarding jury service nor will Wight County District Court ask for personal information.

If you receive a call regarding jury service and suspect the call is fake, hang up and contact Wright County District Court at (763) 760-6299 for assistance.