Cambridge Man Hit by Semi-Truck on Highway 15 Near Walmart in Sartell

A 37-year-old Cambridge man was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital Friday after being hit by a semi-trailer truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1, which is near Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Their incident report says Michael Coulter attempted to cross the roadway against the red light and was struck by an International truck traveling south on Highway 15 approaching County Road 1.

The driver of the truck is a 30-year-old man from Cold Spring who was not injured.