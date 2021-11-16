Camp Ripely Archery Hunt Hits A Bullseye

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The annual Camp Ripley archery hunt was a success according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The deer hunt was cut short this year to be a three day hunt instead of the typical four day season. Despite this the 1,949 hunters managed to harvest 273 deer with the largest buck coming in with a whopping 11 points.

Hunters had a 14% success rate this year which is well over the normal 9% that is normally posted during this hunt.