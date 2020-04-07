Camp Ripley Beginning Their Annual Burn Program

Camp Ripley has begun their annual controlled burn program to reduce the risk of wildfire.

This year, the team will only conduct controlled burning for potential risk areas only. These periodic controlled burns will be conducted throughout the spring season to mitigate the risk of wildfires that may potentially endanger training.

In years past, as many as 17,000 acres of the 53,000-acre military reservation is burnt for hazard mitigation.

An environmental spokesman for Camp Ripley said, “The controlled burns eliminate old and dried grass allowing new shoots to spring forth”. Many grass species that are native to the Camp Ripley area are dependent on the controlled burns.

Residents of the Little Falls, Randall, Pillager, Baxter, Brainerd and Fort Ripley areas may notice or smell smoke originating from Camp Ripley.

For more information, contact the Camp Ripley Public Affairs Office at (320) 616-3122.