Avon Man Died After a Two-Vehicle Crash Monday Afternoon

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

An Avon man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 2:20 p.m., two vehicles crashed at the intersection of County Road 52 and 160th Avenue in Holding Township. Deputies arrived on scene and found the vehicles crashed in the ditch of the intersection at County Road 52.

Sixty-seven-year-old Kevin Boundy of Avon had been traveling southbound on 160th Avenue at County Road 52 and 19-year-old Isaac Schwinghammer of Avon was traveling westbound on County Road 52 when they approached the intersection.

Schwinghammer’s truck hit the driver’s side of Boundy’s car, causing both vehicles to crash into the southwest ditch.

Boundy was pronounced dead at the scene. Schwinghammer was not injured and refused medical attention.

The intersection is controlled by stop signs for vehicles traveling north and southbound on 160th Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.