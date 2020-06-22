Car Crash At Busy Highway Intersection Foley Sunday Afternoon

Two vehicles collided to leave one driver with non-life threatening injuries in Foley on Sunday.

28-year-old Abdiwahid Rage of Waite Park was attempting to turn around off of Highway 25 to westbound Highway 23 when he came around too fast and struck another vehicle. The accident happened around 4:15 p.m.

19-year-old Jacob Tetnowski of Mora was driving his truck when he was hit by Rage.

Rage sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Alcohol was not involved in the crash.