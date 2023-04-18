Car Crash Sends Man To St. Cloud Hospital With Life Threatening Injuries

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A man was sent to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries after being involved in a car crash in Stearns County.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday, a car was traveling southbound on Highway 23 before crossing the center line and crashing head on with a car going northbound.

Sixty-two-year-old Brian Baerwald of Brooklyn Center was heading southbound before crossing the center line. Baerwald suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital.

Forty-two-year-old Nathan Hendrickson of Cold Spring was traveling northbound with 30-year-old Omar Sanchez-Trejo of St. Cloud before the collision. Hendrickson was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sanchez-Trejo left the scene without any injuries.

The State Patrol reports the conditions were dry at the time of the crash.