Car Crashes Into Median After Slipping On Ice

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A car crashed into the median after slipping on ice on Highway 10 just outside of Bailey in Sherburne County.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 7:50 a.m. Monday, a car traveling west bound on Highway 10 lost control and hit the median barrier.

Thirty-two-year-old Mauro Rodriguez of Willmar was traveling with 31-year-old Stephanie Rodriguez.

Both were taken to the St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.