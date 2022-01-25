Car Crashes Into Semi Trailer On Slippery Roads Yesterday Morning

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a car hit a semi-truck trailer after failing to drive with caution on slippery roads yesterday morning.

When deputies arrived, both lanes of County Road 75 near 248th Street in St. Augusta were completely blocked by the trailer of the semi.

The semi being driven by 63-year-old Richard Bennet of Missouri was taking a right turn into a job site to unload supplies when a car driven by 22-year-old Henry Fageroos Jr. of St. Cloud was unable to stop and crashed into the semi trailer.

Road conditions at the time were reported as being slippery at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured during the crash. Fageroos Jr. was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to leave extra space during these icy conditions and that semis often take wide right-hand turns.