Car Strike Leaves 70-Year-Old St. Cloud Resident Dead

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department was called to the area of 1700 6th Avenue North Friday night to investigate a report of a 70-year-old male who was struck by a vehicle.

When Officers arrived, they found the unidentified 70-year-old St. Cloud native unresponsive. He had been struck by a vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old male from Sauk Rapids. The 16-year-old initially fled the scene, but was eventually located and taken into custody by officers.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle had been stolen just blocks away from the scene of the crash. The suspect says that he saw a person walking on a path, and intentionally struck him.

The juvenile is being held at the Stearns County Jail under 2nd Degree Murder charges and the incident is still under investigation.