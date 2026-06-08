Cold Spring library closed until June 15 due to moving

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

COLD SPRING, Minn. — The Cold Spring Public Library will be closed until Monday, June 15, due to moving to its interim location at 402 Red River Avenue South, Suite 5.

The Cold Spring Public Library is a branch of the Great River Regional Library system. Its previous location was 27 Red River Avenue South. The building closed on Thursday, June 4, to start the move.

Cold Spring Library patrons can choose to have their library requests suspended or rerouted to a nearby GRRL location, including those in Richmond and Kimball.

Those who have already checked out items from the Cold Spring location are in no rush to return items because all due dates will be extended until after the building reopens in its new space, according to a media release from GRRL.

Those who wish to return items before the reopening day can do so at any other GRRL location.

According to the media release, any changes made for the reopening will be posted on the library website, griver.org, and the Cold Spring Public Library Facebook page.