Public Input for St. Cloud’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan now open

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Public Utilities is inviting the public to view and provide input on the current Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan.

The prevention plan is part of St. Cloud’s Municipal Sperate Storm Sewer Systems.

The prevention plan document is divided into six categories including, public education and outreach, public participation and involvement, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site runoff controls, post-construction stormwater management, and pollution prevention.

To read the plan visit the City of St. Cloud’s website. Those who wish to submit comments and input can do so by emailing the stormwater department at stormwater@ci.stcloud.mn.us. Public input is open until July 8.