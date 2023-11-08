Nov 8, 2023

Car theft leads to St. Cloud woman’s arrest

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud woman is in jail after she was suspected of car theft.

St. Cloud Police responded around 5 a.m. Wednesday to the area near Rivers Edge Park in St. Cloud on a report of a car theft happening.

There police found 22-year-old Nyanchar Gach from St. Cloud inside a car.

Officers told Gach to get out of the car, but she refused. That’s when they used a taser and got her out of the car to arrest her.

Gach is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail on four charges, one of which an outstanding warrant.

