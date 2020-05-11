Car Vigil Planned Today to Support Pilgrim’s Pride Workers in Cold Spring

By Jo McMullen / Station Manager

A local group is organizing a car vigil today on behalf of the worker’s at Pilgrim’s Pride in Cold Spring.

The event is hosted by Asamblea de Derechos Civiles, Residents United and the Greater Minnesota Workers Center and is being promoted as an event on a Facebook . The car vigil is scheduled to happen from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the poultry processing plant in Cold Spring.

The Workers Center and Asamblea say they gathering in support of frontline Pilgrim’s Pride workers, protesting workers’ safety concerns with local COVID-19 outbreaks. Organizers say they will remain socially distanced within their cars throughout the rally.

Pilgrim’s Pride and Jennie-O in Melrose have experienced large numbers of workers being tested positive for COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health has been working with the companies to develop safety protocols for their employees. Both companies have been working to increase workers safety in light of the pandemic.

Since incorporation, the Workers Center has been active in local campaigns to eliminate poverty wages and to raise the standards of living in central Minnesota. They focus on economic and social justice issues along with immigrant rights.