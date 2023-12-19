Cardinals Dominate Crush 93-36

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the St. Cloud Crush Girls basketball team fell to the Alexandria Cardinals by a score of 36-92. Hadly Thull was the games leading scorer finishing with 24 points for Alexandria. The Cardinals came out fast and their stellar defense held back St. Cloud and at halftime Alexandria led 51-15. St. Cloud stepped it up in the second half but the Cardinals continued their domination thanks to their outstanding shooting. St. Cloud couldn’t find their feet again and the Alexandria Cardinals cruised to a 93-36 win.