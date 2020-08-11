CARES Act Grants Available to Help Non-Profit Organizations in Sherburne County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Non-profit organizations in Sherburne County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have the ability to receive financial assistance to help with expenses.

In order to qualify, organizations must have at least two full-time equivalent employees and must demonstrate expenses to qualify for the grant which will range up to $15,000 per month.

The grant may be used for rent or mortgage payments, payroll for current employees, working capital and operational costs for the community resources provided by the organization. Sherburne County will determine the appropriate

For more information on the fund and to apply, visit here